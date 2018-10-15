Apple acquires Asaii founders, not company

It seems Apple (AAPL -1.9% ) didn’t acquire music analytics startup Asaii as was reported earlier in the day.

TechCrunch reached out to the company and failed to get the typical “don’t officially confirm nor deny” statement in return.

Apple seems to have instead hired the startup’s founders Sony Theakanath, Austin Chen, and Chris Zhang to work at Apple Music, which has a beta version of its Apple Music for Artists analytics product.

