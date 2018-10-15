In a first, PG&E cuts power to 87K customers over wildfire fears

PG&E (PCG +1.8% ) took the unprecedented step over the weekend of cutting electricity for tens of thousands of customers in an attempt to prevent wildfires in its northern California service area during high winds and dry conditions.

Pacific Gas & Electric says it began turning off the power for 87K customers Sunday night and that more could be put in the dark depending on the weather before it restores power tonight, although some residents will not get their electricity back until Tuesday.

The National Weather Service predicted winds gusting to 55 mph in the Sierra foothills east of Sacramento, and high winds were expected in the state's wine country north of San Francisco.

PG&E said it made the decision to turn off power "as a last resort given the extreme fire danger conditions these communities are experiencing."