Bolsonaro top economic adviser favors selling Eletrobras generation assets

Eletrobras (EBR +4.6% ) is higher after the top economic adviser to Brazilian presidential front-runner Jair Bolsonaro said he favors selling off some of the utility company's power generation assets.

EBR shares rallied following the clear lead Bolsonaro took in last weekend’s first-round vote but then fell back when Bolsonaro said he would privatize transmission and distribution units but not the generation of electricity.

But in comments to reporters, Paulo Guedes, Bolsonaro's economic guru, said he favored selling EBR generation assets rather than transmission assets, as "there are many cases [for sales] of strong private generation."