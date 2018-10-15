Dominion's Cove Point LNG export facility returns to service

Dominion Energy (D +0.3% ) says its Cove Point liquefied natural gas export terminal in Maryland began returning to service over the weekend following three weeks of planned maintenance.

Cove Point, which started exporting LNG in March, is designed to liquefy ~750M cf/day of gas.

Cove Point LNG has only one liquefaction train, so the major maintenance took the full facility offline, as opposed to a facility such as Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass which has four trains operating and a fifth under construction.