D.C. council to vote on Airbnb bill

The Washington, D.C., district council is expected to vote tomorrow on whether rental platforms like Airbnb (AIRB) can continue in the district. A preliminary vote went unanimously in favor.

If approved, the legislation would prohibit short-term rentals of secondary homes and limit primary home rentals to a maximum of 90 days/year if the owner isn’t physically present. There isn’t any restriction if the owner is present.

The bill would still need approval from Mayor Muriel Bowser and congressional review.

Washington has nearly 7K Airbnb listings with 39% annual growth, according to AirDNA data.