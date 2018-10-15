Gold continues moving higher, marks best settlement since late July

Comex gold futures rose modestly, closing +0.7% at $1,230.30/oz., but it was enough to send the yellow metal to its highest finish for a most-active contract since July 31.

"We have a bullish outlook through the end of the year and into next year," says HSBC precious metals analyst Jim Steel. "Our average is $1,274/oz. this year, which means we'd continue to have a drive up into the end of the year."

Last week's stock market selloff has been a factor in gold's rise, as well as the drop in the 10-year yield from a recent 3.25% back to 3.15%, says Bart Melek, head of commodities strategy at TD Securities, but the risk-off move may have given way to another catalyst: "Now there's a view the Fed might not be as aggressive" in raising rates, he says.

Meanwhile, last week’s positive reversal for gold left much of the market wrong-footed, helping accelerate the move, according to Saxo Bank's Ole Hansen.

Gold mining stocks are broadly higher: ABX +2.4% , NEM +2.2% , GOLD +2.7% , AEM +2.3% , GG +0.9% , FNV +1.4% .

