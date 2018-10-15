Endologix recalls Endovascular AAA System due to endoleak risk

Endologix (ELGX +3.9% ) is recalling its AFX Endovascular AAA System, indicated for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), due to continued reports of Type IIIa and IIIb endoleaks, situations where blood continues to flow into the aneurysm despite the presence of the device thereby increasing the likelihood of a rupture.

The company says most of the reports pertain to the AFX with Strata graft material, a model it has not made since July 2014 and advised healthcare professionals to remove from inventory in December 2016.

The Type III endoleak risk with the newer devices, AFX with Duraply graft material and AFX2, remains unclear since they have been in the field for a shorter period of time.