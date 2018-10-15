Sears bankruptcy judge expected to approve financing

The bankruptcy judge in the Sears Holdings (SHLD -20.6% ) has said he sees approving the retailer's bankruptcy financing on an interim basis, according to Bloomberg.

"I’m comfortable that the process has been at arms length and good faith” U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said at today's hearing.

Sears is putting together a $1.83B financing package from banks, which includes $300M in new funds to help fund operations at remaining stores through the holidays.

The deal could also keep alive a plan for Sears to emerge from bankruptcy as a going concern with a mucher smaller store base, although there are still many hurdles to clear.