Huntsman maintained a Buy at Jefferies on improving trends

Huntsman (HUN +1% ) is higher after Jefferies analyst Laurence Alexander maintains a Buy rating and $43 price target on the stock, which Alexander says is trading at 5.3x trough EBITDA and ~40% below his sum-of-the-parts model, a bar the analyst considers is "set low."

Alexander is positive on HUN, noting improving auto and construction trends, improvement in polyurethane margins, an ability to pass through raw materials and generate free cash flow, and an expectation that free cash flow will be deployed to reduce the company's risk profile.