New Walmart brand strategy extends with Bare Necessities pickup

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is out with more details on its acquisition of Bare Necessities.

The retailer says Bare Necessities co-founder and CEO Noah Wruble will oversee the intimates category across Walmart.com and Jet.com, while continuing to run the Bare Necessities business.

Bare Necessities will run as a standalone and complementary brand to Walmart's other e-commerce sites.

Walmart expects to integrate Bare Necessities’ assortment onto Walmart.com and Jet.com over time.

The pickup of Bare Necessities follows the recent add-ons by Walmart of other differentiated retails brands such as Bonobos, Modcloth and ELOQUII.