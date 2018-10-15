U.S. Steel, union reach tentative labor deal

The United Steelworkers union says it reached a tentative labor agreement with U.S. Steel (NYSE:X), likely thwarting a possible strike of 14K employees at the company's domestic flat-rolled and iron ore mining facilities as well as tubular operations.

The workers had asked for better pay and benefits packages than the company initially proposed after three years of wage freezes.

The deal culminates six weeks of heated negotiations after the previous contract expired Sept. 1, at which time both sides agreed to extend talks.

U.S. Steel and ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT), which also is in the middle of labor talks with the USW, together account for 40% of U.S. production capacity of flat-rolled steel used across the industrial sector.