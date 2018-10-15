Aclaris acquires rosacea cream from Allergan for $65M

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) has agreed to acquire global rights to Allergan's (NYSE:AGN) RHOFADE (oxymetazoline hydrochloride) cream 1%, indicated for the topical treatment of facial redness associated with rosacea in adults.

Under the terms of the deal, Alcaris will pay Allergan $65M at closing, a development milestone related to the advancement of an additional dermatology product and tiered royalties on net sales. The transaction should close this quarter.

Allergan acquired the product when it bought Vicept Therapeutics in 2011. Vicept was founded by certain members of Alcaris' senior management team.

Shares, currently halted, will resume trading at 4:30 pm ET.