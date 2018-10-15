Netflix earnings preview

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) is due to report Q3 earnings tomorrow after the bell.

The company is expected to report revenue of $4.00B and EPS of $0.68.

All eyes will be on the streaming add-ons once again. Analysts see Netflix reporting 674K net domestic adds and 4.5M international adds during Q3. Guidance for Q4 is expected to land at 1.6M domestic adds and 6.0M global adds.

Options trading on Netflix is implying a 10% move up or down for shares. Double-digit post-earnings moves are fairly typical for the tech stock.

Netflix is down about 12% since the company's last earnings report.