Andersons to acquire 68% stake in Lansing for $305M

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) agrees to acquire 67.5% stake in Lansing Trade Group, as well as consolidate Thompsons that is jointly owned by Lansing and ANDE

Deal value of $305M includes ~$175M in cash and ~$130M in unregistered shares

The ANDE will assume ~$166M of long-term debt.

The Company expects the transaction to be accretive to EPS within the first full year and achieve annual run rate cost synergies of at least $10M by year-end 2020

The deal is expected to close by 31 Jan 2019