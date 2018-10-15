Malibu Boats closes on Pursuit Boats acquisition

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) announces that it closed on the acquisition of Pursuit Boats for $100M.

The company paid for the deal with $50M of cash on hand and $50M of borrowings under an incremental revolving credit facility that was added to Malibu’s existing credit facility.

The transaction expands Malibu's premium brand offerings into the fast-growing saltwater outboard fishing market.

"With Pursuit, we have an opportunity to broaden our outboard offering, while leveraging the manufacturing and design expertise of the respective teams to continue to deliver the premium products customers expect," notes Malibu CEO Jack Springer.

Source: Press Release