Range Resource announces $300M Appalachian overriding royalty sale

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) agrees to sell a proportionately reduced 1% overriding royalty in its Washington County, Pa., leases for $300M.

RRC says the overriding royalty applies to existing and future Marcellus, Utica and Upper Devonian development on the subject leases, while excluding shallower and deeper formations.

RRC, which maintains a net revenue interest of ~82% on the Washington County acreage, says proceeds will be used to reduce total debt by ~7%, which lowers annualized interest expense by $15M and results in a ~$10M net reduction in estimated 2019 cash flow.