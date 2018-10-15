Reuters: Facebook tightens ban on inaccurate polling, voting information

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) execs tell Reuters the platform will ban false information about voting requirements and polling stations ahead of next month’s U.S. midterm elections.

The social network wants to cut down on misinformation but is stopping short of a complete false/misleading post ban, which the company says would increase expenses and accusations of censorship.

Facebook will ban posts with false information related to voting methods such as the claim that users can vote by text and exaggerated ID requirements or reports of polling location conditions, which have been used to discourage people from going to the polls.