Cott acquires Mountain Valley Spring Company

Cott (NYSE:COT) announces that it acquired Mountain Valley Spring Company from Great Range Capital for $78.5M.

The purchase price for the sparking and spring water maker works out to 8X the estimate for year 2 post-synergy adjusted EBITDA.

"The Mountain Valley acquisition is another positive step in building out our water solutions portfolio and meeting our stated desire to continue to pursue acquisitions in the growing water and coffee segments, where we believe our platform, operating strength and synergies can be leveraged," says Cott CEO Tom Harrington.

Cott financed the transaction through a combination of cash on hand and drawing on its asset based lending facility.

COT -0.23% AH to $14.77.

Source: Press Release