Stocks weighed by weakness in techs, financials

Stocks wobbled between gains and losses before sliding lower in the final hour of trading, weighed by renewed weakness in the tech (-1.6%) and financial (0.5%) sectors that thwarted follow-through buying interest from Friday's rally.

The S&P 500 (-0.6%) closed below its 200-day moving average (2,766.54) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq (-0.9%) was the day's worst performer among the major indexes, while the small-cap Russell 2000 outperformed (+0.6%).

Notable tech components that fell included Apple (-2.1%) and Microsoft (-1.8%), while the financials sector was unable to gain any traction after an underwhelming response to Bank of America's (-1.9%) better than expected earnings report.

Among sectors bucking the broader downward trend were consumer staples (+0.6%), real estate (+0.5%) and utilities (+0.4%).

U.S. Treasury prices ticked lower, with the 10-year yield adding 2 bps to 3.16% and the two-year yield gaining a basis point to 2.85%.

Crude oil prices remained relatively subdued despite rising U.S.-Saudi Arabia tensions following the disappearance and alleged murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi; November WTI settled +0.6% at $71.78/bbl.