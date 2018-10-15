Twilio -4% on $2B purchase of SendGrid; SEND +13.6%

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) will acquire email API platform SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2B.
The deal breaks down to approximately $36.92/share. The transaction is expected to close in 1H19.
SendGrid will continue to exist as a subsidiary and both companies will report earnings on November 6.
Twilio will have a conference call today at 5:30 ET PM to discuss the purchase with a webcast available here.
Twilio shares are down 4.1% aftermarket to $73.02.
SEND shares are up 13.6% to $35.15.
Post and title updated to include SendGrid movement.
Now read: Don't Buy Survey Monkey On The Dip »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox