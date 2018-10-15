Twilio -4% on $2B purchase of SendGrid; SEND +13.6%

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) will acquire email API platform SendGrid (NYSE:SEND) in an all-stock transaction valued at about $2B.

The deal breaks down to approximately $36.92/share. The transaction is expected to close in 1H19.

SendGrid will continue to exist as a subsidiary and both companies will report earnings on November 6.

Twilio will have a conference call today at 5:30 ET PM to discuss the purchase with a webcast available here.

Twilio shares are down 4.1% aftermarket to $73.02.

SEND shares are up 13.6% to $35.15.

Post and title updated to include SendGrid movement.