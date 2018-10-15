Hanwha Q CELLS +8.6% on go-private deal

Hanwha Q CELLS (NASDAQ:HQCL) agrees to be acquired by Hanwha Solar in an all-cash transaction with an equity value of about $825M.

At the time of the merger, each ADS will cease to exist and exchange for $9.90 in cash without interest.

The deal value represents a 50% premium to the ADS closing price on August 2, the last trading day prior to Hanwha announcing its interest in acquiring the rest of the HQCL it didn’t already own.

HQCL shares are up 8.6% aftermarket to $9.

Previously: Hanwha Q CELLS +25% after receiving "going private" proposal letter (Aug. 3)