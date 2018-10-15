West Texas pipeline to resume on schedule after spill, Energy Transfer says

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) says its West Texas Gulf pipeline will resume operations this weekend as planned after the pipeline spilled water with non-toxic green dye and residual crude oil near Abilene, Tex.

ETP says the spill, which involved an undisclosed amount of water that contained “a very small amount of residual crude oil,” went into Button Willow Creek and then into Canyon Rock Lake during a recent test.

The West Texas Gulf pipeline runs from Colorado City, Tex., to Longview, Tex., connecting there to the Mid-Valley long-haul pipeline system that transports crude to refineries in the midwest U.S.