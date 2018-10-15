Online travel companies initiated at Evercore, with Expedia as top pick

Evercore initiates coverage of the online travel industry, naming Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) as its top pick in the sector with an Outperform rating and a $140 price target while rating Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) and TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) at In-Line.

EXPE’s recent investments position it well to take relative share of the global leisure lodging market, says Evercore's Anthony DiClemente, who expects improvements in EXPE’s bookings revenue from property expansion.

DiClemente expects "steady double-digit growth for Expedia’s HomeAway asset, as the company takes share of the fast-growing alternative accommodations market."

As for the sector as a whole, customer acquisition is becoming more expensive and online search/meta-search advertising is facing structural headwinds, Evercore says.