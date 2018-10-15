Palo Alto Networks names Google's Singh as new president

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) -3.8% after-hours as it names Amit Singh as its new president, succeeding Mark Anderson, effective Nov. 1, and reiterates its FQ1 financial outlook.

Singh was the president of Google Cloud and, most recently, Google's VP of business and operations in emerging computing platforms, including augmented and virtual reality; he previously spent 20 years with Oracle in various product, engineering, sales and strategy roles.

PANW also reiterates its Q1 adjusted EPS guidance of $1.04-$1.06 on revenue of $625M-$635M; analyst consensus forecasts EPS of $1.06 on revenue of $632M.