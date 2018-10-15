WSJ: Delta to become first big U.S. customer for Airbus data tracking system

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) is expected to join Airbus's (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) Skyline data analysis network that crunches real-time information about airplane components to spot problems early and improve operations, becoming the first major U.S. airline to use the system, WSJ reports.

The system has become a key part of Airbus’s recent push to profit more from fixing and servicing airplanes, not just selling them.

“The system will help us better predict pending component or system anomalies so that we can address them before we have an operational disruption,” Gary Hammes, DAL’s VP for engineering tells WSJ, adding that the airline may be able to avoid as many as 1,600-1,800 flight cancellations per year.