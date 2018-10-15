Natural gas rallies as current cold snap seen lingering through October

Bullish weather forecasts again led to a sharp rally in core winter natural gas contracts to start the week, boosting November natural gas prices by more than $0.08 to $3.242/MMBtu, and spot gas jumped $0.17 to $3.135/MMBtu as early-season cold drove up demand across much of the U.S.

With unseasonably low temperatures expected to persist through the end of October, NatGasWeather expects the coming weather pattern to further raise storage inventory deficits vs. the five-year average to more than 650B cf and likely toward 700B cf.

The background state will remain bullish for quite some time until record production finally shows signs of improving deficits, “something that’s not expected to happen until after October due to the coming colder-than-normal pattern," the forecaster says.

Gas-oriented energy companies were strong gainers in today's trade: CHK +3.4% , RRC +5.3% , SWN +4.9% , COG +2.2% , GPOR +2.6% , EQT +3.4% , EQM +1.5% .

ETFs: UNG, UGAZ, DGAZ, BOIL, GASL, FCG, KOLD, UNL, GASX, DCNG, GAZB