Rio Tinto reports Q3 iron ore production fell 5% Y/Y

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says its Q3 iron ore shipments fell ~5% Y/Y and 7% Q/Q to 81.9M metric tons, hurt by planned maintenance and safety pauses across all operations following an August fatality at the Paraburdoo iron ore mine.

But a stronger than expected H1 2018 allows Rio to maintain its full-year export guidance at the upper end of its 330M-340M metric tons target range.

Rio says Q3 bauxite production of 12.7M metric tons fell 1% Y/Y, with strong production at Weipa offset by lower production at the non-managed Sangaredi and Porto Trombetas mines, and aluminum production of 900K tons also was 1% lower Y/Y, due primarily to ongoing labor disruptions at the non-managed Becancour smelter in Canada.

Mined copper production of 159.7K metric tons was 32% higher Y/Y, mostly reflecting increased production from Rio Tinto Kennecott due to higher grades.

As previously announced, Rio expects raw material cost headwinds to have a $400M negative impact on EBITDA in FY 2018 compared with 2017.