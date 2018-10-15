Scorpio Tankers to fit 90 product tankers with scrubbers

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) says it plans to fit ~90 product tankers with scrubbers, at an estimated cost of $1.5M-$2.2M per vessel, in preparation for the International Marine Organization's 2020 bunker fuel regulation changes.

STNG previously had entered an agreement to retrofit 15 Long Range 2 vessels with scrubbers, and says the new round of scrubbers would be fitting into Medium Range, Long Range 1 and Long Range 2 vessels in its fleet.

The IMO has mandated bunker sulfur limits to drop to 0.5% sulfur on Jan. 1, 2020, from 3.5% sulfur currently; the installation of scrubbers allows shipowners to continue using 3.5% sulfur bunkers, as the exhaust gas cleaning systems bring emissions in line with the 0.5% sulfur limit.