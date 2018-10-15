Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, dies

Paul Allen, co-founder of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), died Monday at the age of 65 from complications of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, according to a statement by his investment firm Vulcan. He was 65 years old.

Allen founded Microsoft in 1975 with Bill Gates. He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in 1982, and almost eight months later, doctors said he had beaten the disease.

Eight years after co-founding Microsoft, he officially resigned from the software company..

He became a billionaire in 1990 at the age of 37. Since leaving Microsoft, he had acquired the Portland Trail Blazers, founded Vulcan with his sister, established the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, founded the Allen Institute for Brain Science, bought the Seattle Seahawks to keep the the NFL team from moving to California, and became a minority owner in the Seattle Sounders MLS team, among other accomplishments.

