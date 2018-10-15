Tiger Global buys more Sunrun, becomes no. 2 shareholder

Chase Coleman’s Tiger Global Management has taken a strong recent interest in Sunrun (RUN +1.6% ), snapping up 231K shares Oct. 9-11 during the broad market selloff to become the second biggest shareholder in the company that has passed Tesla to become the largest residential rooftop installer in the U.S.

Tiger Global has been buying up RUN shares throughout the year, including nearly 342K shares this month and 231,357 shares on Oct. 9, 10 and 11 at respective weighted average prices of $11.1267, $11.9614, and $11.9757.

Tiger now owns more than 15.2M, or 13.73%, of RUN’s publicly traded shares.