Google confirms Chinese censored search app

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai has confirmed the company's leaked plans to create a censored search app for China, called Project Dragonfly, which could "serve well over 99% of queries."

"I take a long-term view on this," he added, saying it could help China's 772M internet users find better information.

Google initially withdrew its search service from China in 2010 due to increased concerns about censorship and cyber attacks.

