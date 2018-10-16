Trade war weighs on China's factory-gate inflation

China’s factory-gate inflation cooled for a third straight month in September, rising 3.6% from a year ago, amid slowing domestic demand.

The data points to more pressure on the world’s second-biggest economy as it remains locked in an intensifying trade war with the U.S.

Consumer inflation, on the other hand, picked up slightly in September from the previous month, led mainly by higher food prices.

