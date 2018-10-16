Saudi stocks retreat as Pompeo arrives

Saudi Arabia's Tadawul All Share Index lost as much as 4% in the first six minutes of trading on Tuesday, while the riyal retreated to its weakest level in two years, as U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo arrived in the kingdom to meet with King Salman bin Abdulaziz over the Khashoggi case.

CNN said the kingdom was preparing a report saying the writer died as the result of an interrogation that went wrong, and that the operation was carried out without clearance.

ETFs: KSA