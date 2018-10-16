Bezos: Blue Origin most important endeavor

"We are starting to bump up against the absolute true fact that Earth is finite," Blue Origin (BORGN) founder and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos declared, predicting there will be 1T humans in the solar system one day.

"The dynamism that I have seen over the last 20 years in the internet where incredible things have happened in really short periods of time... We need thousands of companies."

Blue Origin is "the most important thing" that Bezos is working on, he said, edging out Amazon and the Washington Post.