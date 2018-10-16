More e-cigarette gloom as BAT cuts forecast

British American Tobacco (NYSEMKT:BTI) said revenue from smoking alternatives will miss expectations this year, citing a flat market in Japan and a product recall in the U.S.

It now expects products such as vaping pens and tobacco heating devices to bring in £900M, down from a previous target of £1B.

Heat-not-burn technology is "not going to sweep the world as some of our competitors say it will," said Ben Stevens, BAT's financial director.

Previously: FDA investigates into illegal marketing of e-cigarette products (Oct. 15 2018)

Previously: FDA ramps up pressure on e-cig firms, mulling ban on online sales (Sep. 25 2018)