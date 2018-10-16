DirectView enters into agreement to retire outstanding convertible debt agreement

DirectView Holdings (OTCPK:DIRV) settled over $1.4M of convertible debt for an agreement to pay $1.2M cash over a three month period and an immediate lock up on all of its convertible notes and no further conversions.

Roger Ralston, DirectView's CEO stated: "We continue to invest heavily in people, process, and technology, with the goal of significantly transforming our industry and customer experience. I continue to believe the timely execution of our business transformation plans will drive our sales and gross profit results for 2018, while solidifying the foundation for future growth."