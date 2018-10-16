AMN and Intelsat partner to connect ultra-rural Sub-Saharan Africa

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has made a strategic investment in Africa Mobile Networks (AMN), to accelerate the deployment of mobile connectivity to unserved communities across multiple countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Jean-Philippe Gillet, Intelsat’s vice president and general manager, broadband, said, “Bringing mobile connectivity to the most rural parts of Africa requires hybrid networks and innovative business models to truly close the business case. By investing in and partnering with AMN, we can rapidly, and cost effectively expand an MNO’s reach and deliver critical connectivity to communities who many thought were impossible to connect. We look forward to our partnership with AMN and the ability to deliver a network that will support the social and economic development of communities throughout sub-Saharan Africa.”