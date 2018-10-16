CME Group reports quarterly average daily volume

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) announced that Asia Pacific quarterly ADV of 726,000 contracts in 3Q18 (+4% Y/Y) driven largely by a strong performance in equity (+41%) and fx products (+36%).

Latin America quarterly ADV was 82,000 contracts (+21% Y/Y) in 3Q18 driven by 92% growth in interest rate products and 27% growth in energy products.

EMEA quarterly ADV hit 2.9M (-7% Y/Y) contracts in 3Q18, metals (+14% Y/Y) and agricultural commodities products (+3% Y/Y).

CME Group's international ADV reached 3.7M contracts (-5% Y/Y) in 3Q18.

Globally, CME Group's September 2018 ADV reached 17.5M contracts (+3% Y/Y). Open interest at the end of September was 120M contracts (+6% Y/Y).

