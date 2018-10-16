Futures advance as earnings pour in

U.S. stock index futures are pointing to a firmer open ahead of fresh economic data that includes industrial production numbers, the Housing Market Index and JOLTS. Dow +0.5% ; S&P 500 +0.4% ; Nasdaq +0.6% .

Earnings season is also kicking into high gear as Netflix becomes the first large technology company to report results after today's close.

On the radar are also quarterly figures from BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Johnson & Johnson and IBM.

Oil is down 0.9% at $71.14/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1232/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 1 bps to 3.17%.

