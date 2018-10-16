AstraZeneca's Lynparza an Orphan Drug in U.S. for pancreatic cancer

The FDA designates AstraZeneca's (NYSE:AZN) LYNPARZA (olaparib) an Orphan Drug for the treatment of pancreatic cancer. The PARP inhibitor is currently approved for certain types of breast cancer and epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or peritoneal cancer. It is being investigated as maintenance therapy in patients with germline BRCA-mutated metastatic pancreatic cancer in patients whose disease has not progressed following first-line platinum-based chemo.

Among the benefits of Orphan Drug status in the U.S. is a seven-year period of market exclusivity for the indication, if approved.