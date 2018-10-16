Walmart guidance updates roll in

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) expects total sales to be up ~3% in FY20 and also sees U.S. comp sales growth of +2.5% to +3.0% to top the consensus estimate for a 2.2% gain.

FY20 e-commerce growth around 35% is seen vs. expected e-commerce growth of ~40% in FY19

The company guides for FY20 e-commerce growth of around +35% to mark a deceleration from the 40% growth targeted for this year.

FY20 operating income is expected to decrease in the low-single digit percentage range.

The company sees paying an effective tax rate of around 26.5% to 27.5% in FY20.

Capex spending of about $11B is anticipated.

Expect Walmart to talk a lot today about grocery pickup and delivery amid plans for approximately 3.1K grocery pickup and 1.6K grocery delivery locations as part of the store base by the end of FY20.

Shares of Walmart are down 0.87% premarket to $93.00.

