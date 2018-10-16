Plug Power +6.4% on increasing FY2018 revenue guidance

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) has increased its gross revenue guidance to $175M - $190M vs. previous guidance of $155M - $180M for the FY2018, due to continued traction in the market and ongoing development of its business pipeline.

Net revenue is expected to be between $161M to $175M for the year.

Chief Executive Officer Andy Marsh stated, “As a result of continued domestic and international growth across our lines of business paired with a strong deal pipeline, we are increasingly optimistic as we close out the year. This momentum in our pipeline also bodes well as we move into 2019. We are finalizing our fourth quarter delivery schedule and will be able to provide more insight in our upcoming third quarter earnings call.”