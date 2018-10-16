Johnson & Johnson Q3 revenues up 4%; non-GAAP EPS up 8%

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q3 results: Revenues: $20,348M (+3.6%); Consumer: $3,415M (+1.8%); Pharmaceutical: $10,346M (+6.7%); Medical Devices: $6,587M (-0.2%).

Net Income: $3,934M (+4.5%); Non-GAAP Net Income: $5,590M (+7.3%); EPS: $1.44 (+5.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: $2.05 (+7.9%).

Key Product Sales: Remicade: $1,379M (-16.3%); Simponi/Simponi Aria: $536M (+12.6%); Stelara: $1,310M (+16.5%); Darzalex: $498M (+57.1%); Xarelto: $612M (-3.6%); Zytiga: $958M (+43.2%); Imbruvica: $705M (+37.7%); Velcade: $271M (-0.7%).

2018 Guidance: Revenues: $81.0B - $81.4B; Non-GAAP EPS: $8.13 - $8.18.

During the quarter, the FDA approved an additional indication for IMBRUVICA (ibrutinib) in combination with rituximab.

The European Commission granted marketing authorization for DARZALEX (daratumumab) in combination with VELCADE (bortezomib).

In addition, the FDA approved and the EC granted marketing authorization for SYMTUZA (D/C/F/TAF), a complete darunavir-based single-tablet regimen for the treatment of HIV-1 infection.

Also, a NDA was submitted for esketamine nasal spray.

Shares are up 1% premarket.