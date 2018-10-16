Novartis' Cosentyx shows long-term treatment effect in psoriatic arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis; shares up 1% premarket

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) is up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive five-year results from ongoing extensions of two Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating Cosentyx (secukinumab) in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS). The data are being presented at the ACR/ARHP Annual Meeting in Chicago.

83% of PsA patients achieved total resolution of enthesitis (inflammation of tendons or ligaments at the site where they insert into the bone) and 94% achieved total resolution of dactylitis (inflammation of an entire finger or toe).

Over 80% of patients who entered into the extension phases completed five years of treatment with no new safety signals observed.