Curtiss-Wright unit settles Navy allegations

Indal Technologies, a unit of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW), has agreed to pay $3.5M to resolve allegations that it knowingly sold defective military equipment to the U.S. Navy.

"When government contractors supply our armed forces with equipment that fails to meet performance standards, they not only cheat taxpayers, but they put at risk the safety of our service members," Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt declared.

The company allegedly substituted a less-expensive type of steel used in helicopter landing systems for U.S. Navy destroyers.