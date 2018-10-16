BlackRock slips in premarket as Q3 net inflows decline

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q3 adjusted EPS of $7.52 increased from $6.62 in Q2 and $5.76 a year ago. The most recent quarter beat consensus estimate of $6.87

BLK -1.1% in premarket trading.

Q3 net outflows $3.11B vs net inflows of $20B in Q2 and inflows of $96.1B a year ago.

The results reflect "the resilience of our differentiated platform and our ability to generate organic growth, even in the face of significant industry headwinds," says Chairman and CEO Laurence Fink.

Q3 long-term net inflows of $10.6B consists of: $33.7B net inflows from iShares ETFs, $1.70B inflows from retail offset by institutional outflows of $24.8B. Q2 long-term net inflows were $14.5B.

By product type: equity had outflows of $17.3B, fixed income had inflows of $22.9B, multi-asset had inflows of $3.23B, and alternatives had inflows of $1.74B.

Total AUM $6.44T at Sept. 30, 2018 vs. $6.30T at June 20, 2018 and $5.98T at Sept. 30, 2017.

Q3 GAAP operating margin 39.0% narrowed 60 basis points from 39.6% a year ago; adjusted operating margin of 44.2% narrowed 90 bps from 45.1% Y/Y.

Effective tax rate on a GAAP basis was 15.7% vs 24.0% in Q2 and 31.9% a year ago; on an adjusted basis, 16.0% vs. 23.7% in Q2 and 30.6% a year ago.

