Devon Energy forecasts Q3 production gain, capex below guidance

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) estimates Q3 production totaled 418K boe/day, up 3.7% Y/Y and just above company guidance of 398K-417K boe/day, helped by higher natural gas liquids yields, which benefit from access to premium pricing in the Mont Belvieu market.

DVN says full-scale operations have been restored at its Jackfish 1 heavy oil project in Alberta following minor repairs identified during recent turnaround startup activities; as a result of the maintenance, DVN estimates Q3 net production in Canada will total 104K boe/day.

DVN also says its capital spending fell to $523M in the quarter, 9% below the company's midpoint guidance.