Domino's Pizza lower after comp sales miss

Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) reports Q3 system-wide domestic comparable sales growth of 6.3% to fall just slightly under the 6.5% rise anticipated by analysts for the quarter. Company-owned stores delivered a 4.9% comp vs. +5.9% consensus.

International comparable sales tracked 3.3% higher vs. +3.2% consensus and +5.1% a year ago.

While the Domino's EPS beat was aided by a healthy round of buyback activity, underlying operating margin was still up 680 bps Y/Y to 37.6% of sales during the quarter.

The company ended Q3 with 15,354 stores in operation, up 232 units Q/Q.

"Our U.S. business once again executed at extremely high levels in the third quarter. Our global business, driven by strong retail sales growth and franchisee economics that outperformed the industry, continued its strong momentum," says CEO Ritch Allison.

Shares of Domino's are down 6.69% in premarket action to $255.03

