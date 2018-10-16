Morgan Stanley gains 2.6% premarket as Q3 EPS beats consensus

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) jumps 2.6% in premarket trading after Q3 EPS GAAP EPS of $1.17 exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.01 and compares adjusted EPS of $1.25 in Q2 and 88 cents in the year-ago quarter.

"Despite the seasonal summer slowdown in the third quarter, we reported solid revenue and earnings growth demonstrating the stability of the franchise," says Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman. "Year to date, we have produced an ROE of 13% and ROTCE of 15%. We remain well positioned and optimistic for the remainder of the year.”

Adjusted return on average common equity declined to 11.5% compared with 12.5% in Q2, but improved from 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Book value per common share of $40.67 rose from $40.34 as of June 30, 2018 and $38.87 as of Sept. 30, 2017.

Q3 net revenue and pretax income by segments: