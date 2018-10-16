Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Abbott (NYSE:ABT) initiated with Overweight rating and $80 (16% upside) price target at Barclays.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) upgraded to Buy with a $9 (117% upside) price target at B. Riley FBR.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) initiated with Buy rating and $69 (15% upside) price target at Barclays.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) initiated with Underweight rating and $73 (3% upside) price target at Barclays.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $278 (17% upside) price target at Barclays.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) initiated with Overweight rating and $43 (18% upside) price target at Barclays.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $78 (7% upside) price target at Barclays.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) initiated with Buy rating and $82 (82% upside) price target at BTIG Research. Shares up 2% premarket.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) initiated with Underweight rating and $143 (1% upside) price target at Barclays.

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) initiated with Equal Weight rating and $95 (9% upside) price target at Barclays.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) initiated with Overweight rating and $113 (20% upside) price target at Barclays. Shares up 1% premarket.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) initiated with Overweight rating and $198 (17% upside) price target at Barclays.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE:ZBH) initiated with Underweight rating and $131 (6% upside) price target at Barclays.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) initiated with Buy rating and $26 (20% upside) price target at BofA/Merrill Lynch. Initiated with Buy rating and $35 price target at BTIG. Initiated with Buy rating and $30 price target at Canaccord Genuity. Initiated with Outperform rating at Cowen and Co. Shares up 1% premarket.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) initiated with Buy rating and $200 (21% upside) price target at Benchmark. Shares up 7% premarket.

Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) initiated with Neutral rating and $18 (6% upside) at Credit Suisse.

Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) resumed with Buy rating at William O'Neil & Co.

Genesis Healthcare (NYSE:GEN) resumed with Neutral rating and $1.75 (20% upside) price target at Credit Suisse.